Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 storm ahead of Cuba, Florida landfall

HAVANA: Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm on Tuesday (Sep 27), the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, as Cuba and Florida - both in the storm's likely path - ramped up preparations to deal with high winds and potential flooding.

About 50,000 people in Cuba's western Pinar del Rio province moved to safer locations, 6,000 of them to state-run shelters and the rest to the homes of relatives and friends, local authorities said.

The NHC warned in an advisory issued on Tuesday at 2.30am (2.30pm, Singapore time) that Ian was intensifying and would "soon" make landfall in western Cuba.

"The maximum winds are now estimated to be 115kmh with higher gusts," it said, making Ian a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

"HUGE STORM SURGE" EXPECTED

In Florida, the city of Tampa was under a hurricane watch, and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties as officials scrambled to prepare for the storm's forecast landing on Wednesday or Thursday.

Ian "will bring heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, along with isolated tornado activity along Florida's Gulf Coast", DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday.

He warned people to prepare for power cuts.

"Even if the eye of the storm doesn't hit your region, you're going to have really significant winds, it's going to knock over trees, it's going to cause interruptions," DeSantis said, warning of likely flooding.

The governor urged residents to stock up on food, water, medicine and fuel, and he called up 7,000 National Guard members to help with the effort.