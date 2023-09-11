Logo
World

Hurricane Lee to bring dangerous surf conditions to US East Coast
World

A composite image shows Hurricane Lee churning towards the Caribbean after intensifying into a major storm, on Sep 8, 2023. (Photo: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)/Handout REUTERS)

11 Sep 2023 03:35AM
Hurricane Lee was churning west-northwest in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and was expected to bring dangerous surf and rip currents to the US East Coast from Sunday night into next week, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, about 535km northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, should pass north of Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and other Caribbean islands.

Lee was packing winds of 175kmh, the forecaster said. It weakened to a Category 2 storm from a Category 3 on Sunday when its wind speed dropped below 178kmh.

The storm was slowly moving west-northwest at 17kmh and the agency said "some strengthening" was possible.

Swells were affecting portions of the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Sunday appeared to be just another hot and humid late summer day in Puerto Rico's capital San Juan where people walked by the beach or exercised, and businesses were open.

"So far it's just a normal day," Kelly Herrera, a guest service agent at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel on San Juan's beach front, said in a phone interview.

Herrera said people were advised to stay away from the water in preparation for swells and dangerous rip currents generated by the storm.

The National Weather Service's office in Puerto Rico forecast waves of 6 to 10 feet, possibly higher, in some coastal areas.

Source: Reuters/ec

