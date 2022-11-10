Hurricane Nicole slams into Bahamas, on course for Florida

WASHINGTON: Hurricane Nicole slammed into the Bahamas on Wednesday (Nov 9) as it approached Florida's Atlantic coast, US meteorologists said Thursday, sparking mandatory evacuation orders.

The storm has also raised concerns that a long-delayed NASA rocket launch could be disrupted again.

Nicole was packing sustained maximum winds of up to 120 km/hr and was on course to make landfall on Florida's east coast "within the next couple of hours", the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory issued at 6.00am GMT (2pm, Singapore time).

Four counties in Florida were under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the state's Division of Emergency Management.

Nicole is heading towards NASA's Kennedy Space Center, located near Florida's eastern city of Orlando, having already disrupted plans to launch the agency's most powerful rocket next week.

The Artemis 1 mission had been due to launch on Nov 14, but NASA said on Tuesday it would be delayed to Nov 16.

A backup launch date has been set for Nov 19.

NASA said it would leave the giant 98m SLS rocket on the launch pad, where it had been placed several days before.

Some experts have voiced concern that the rocket, which is estimated to cost several billion dollars, could be damaged by debris from the hurricane if it remains exposed.

After two launch attempts were scrubbed this summer because of technical problems, the rocket had to be returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building to protect it from Hurricane Ian.

The uncrewed mission aims to bring the United States a step closer to returning astronauts to the Moon five decades after humans last walked on its surface.