Hurricane Olaf's winds weaken, bringing heavy rains to Mexico's Baja California Sur

MEXICO CITY: Hurricane Olaf is forecast to remain a hurricane while it moves along the southwestern coast of Mexico's Baja California Sur on Friday (Sep 10), although its maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 130 km/h, the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Olaf's winds have died down from a maximum of 155 kph when it hit land near San Jose del Cabo at 10pm on Thursday night.

The Miami-based NHC said the center of Olaf was located about 55km west-southwest of La Paz, Mexico, and was moving northwest at 17 km/h at 12pm GMT.

Olaf is forecast to produce total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with maximums of 15 inches across parts of southern Baja California Sur on Friday, which may trigger "significant and life-threatening" flash flooding and mudslides.

The NHC said that Olaf is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Friday night, when it begins to move away from land and then degenerate to a post-tropical cyclone by Saturday night.

Authorities late on Thursday had reported fallen trees and power outages in Los Cabos. Shelters were opened for some evacuations in vulnerable areas.

There are no oil installations on Mexico's Pacific coast but there are tourism destinations.