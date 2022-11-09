Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket

NASA will batten down its big new moon rocket on the launch pad to ride out a hurricane expected to hit near Cape Canaveral, Florida, and its targeted liftoff time next week has been postponed by two days, the US space agency said on Monday (Nov 7).

Kennedy Space Center lies near the middle of a 240-mile stretch of Florida's Atlantic shore, where forecasters say Tropical Storm Nicole is most likely to strike on Wednesday night or early Thursday as a category 1 hurricane.

As of Tuesday night, Nicole was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kph) and gaining force as it headed for the northern Bahamas en route to Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported.

A category 1 hurricane has top sustained winds of 74-95 mph (119-153 kph).

NASA's next-generation rocket, standing 32 stories tall, was rolled out to its launch pad last week for what would be a third attempt to get it off the ground for its inaugural, uncrewed flight to the moon and back.

The flight, marking the first mission of NASA's ambitious new Artemis lunar exploration programme, had been set for liftoff next Monday.

Nicole's approach prompted NASA to delay that launch window by at least two days, to next Wednesday, giving workers extra time to tend to families and homes before the storm and to ready the rocket for flight afterwards.