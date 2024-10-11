Hurricane whips up bitter US election battle

Republican former president Trump and his allies have attacked the White House over its handling of both Milton and Hurricane Helene two weeks ago while unleashing a flood of misinformation about the US government's relief efforts.
"Hopefully on January 20 you're going to have somebody who's really going to help you," Trump said in a video message to the people of Florida, where he lives at his huge Mar-a-Lago resort complex.
Democratic vice president and presidential nominee Harris and President Biden have both hit back strongly over the Republican's "onslaught of lies" - but have also taken extra pains to show that they are in control.
Harris tore into Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican returned to one of his favourite themes of wind turbines in a campaign speech where he mocked its proponents for thinking it "sounds so wonderful".
"Yesterday, I met with members of the federal team that is working around the clock to deliver relief to Americans affected by Helene and Milton," Harris said on X.
"Meanwhile, Donald Trump spread lies and educated us about the sound of the wind."
"SO STUPID"
Far from fostering national unity in the face of catastrophe, the double whammy of hurricanes has fueled US political divisions less than four weeks before an agonizingly close and bitterly fought election.
A particular flashpoint has been the relationship between the White House and the governors - often Republican - in storm-hit states.
Hurricane Helene's rampage took on a particularly sensitive political importance given that two of the worst-hit states, North Carolina and Georgia, are among the seven swing states where the election is likely to be decided.
And as Milton left a trail of devastation across Florida and at least four dead, Republican governor and former presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis stirred up a political storm over claims that he'd refused to take calls from Harris.
"I didn't even know she was trying to reach me. But she has no role in this process," DeSantis, who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination, said in a briefing on Thursday.
DeSantis added: "I don't have time for those games. I don't care about her campaign. Obviously, I'm not a supporter of hers."
For his part, Biden said on Wednesday just before Hurricane Milton made landfall that DeSantis had been "very gracious, he's thanked me for all we've done."
But the 81-year-old president, who dropped out of the White House in July after a disastrous debate against Trump, brutally criticised the tycoon for his storm "lies".
Biden also slammed conspiracy theories spread by pro-Trump Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that the hurricanes were geoengineered.
"It's so stupid," he said. "It's got to stop."