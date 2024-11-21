CNA Explains: What is hybrid warfare, and why do states engage in it?

SINGAPORE: Ukraine on Wednesday (Nov 20) said Russia was trying to sow panic and apply "psychological pressure" by circulating fake messages about looming attacks, amid a war between the two countries that has now passed 1,000 days.

The day before, two undersea cables cut in the Baltic Sea in 48 hours led to European and American officials labelling the incident as an example of “hybrid warfare" by malicious actors”, similarly linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What is hybrid warfare?

While conventional warfare is generally understood as direct military action, there is no perfect nor fully agreed upon definition of hybrid warfare, which also goes by names such as non-linear warfare or indirect strategy.

The NATO military alliance defines it as a combination of “military and non-military as well as covert and overt means, including disinformation, cyber attacks, economic pressure, deployment of irregular armed groups and use of regular forces”.

These may also include industrial espionage, the use of proxies or insurgencies, diplomatic pressure or even military action that is below the threshold of an armed conflict.

“Hybrid methods are used to blur the lines between war and peace, and attempt to sow doubt in the minds of target populations. They aim to destabilise and undermine societies,” said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on its website.