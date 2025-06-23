IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran

The head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an "emergency meeting" at the organisation's headquarters in Vienna for Monday (Jun 23) after the US struck Iranian nuclear sites.

After US President Donald Trump decided to join Israel's campaign against Tehran's atomic programme, the United States on Sunday bombarded three nuclear sites in Iran, including a uranium-enriching facility at Fordo located 90 metres underground.

"In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow," Rafael Grossi wrote on X on Sunday.

The meeting will start at 10am (4pm, Singapore time) at the agency's Vienna headquarters.

Trump said the US air strikes, which he said were aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb, though Tehran fiercely denies wanting to do so, "totally obliterated" the Islamic republic's main atomic sites.