IAEA chief expects 'very significant damage' at Iran's Fordow site

VIENNA: United States bombing probably caused "very significant" damage to the underground areas of Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment plant dug into a mountain, though no one can yet tell the extent, United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday (Jun 23).

The US dropped the biggest conventional bombs in its arsenal on Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, using those bunker-busting munitions in combat for the first time to try and eliminate sites, including the Fordow uranium-enrichment plant dug into a mountain.

"At this time, no one, including the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow," Grossi said in a statement to an emergency meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors.

The IAEA has not been able to carry out inspections in Iran since Israel started its military strikes on nuclear facilities there on Jun 13.

"Given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme(ly) vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred," Grossi added.