No sign Iran's nuclear sites were hit, IAEA says, but Iran alleges one was

CALLS FOR DIALOGUE TO RESUME

Natanz housed facilities including two uranium-enrichment plants that were attacked in June - an above-ground one the IAEA says was destroyed and an underground one that was at least badly damaged.



Asked about Najafi's remarks, Grossi stood firm at his later press conference.



"I will not get into a polemic on that. We stand by what I said before. We haven't seen major military activity targeting the nuclear facilities. We have been looking at different satellite images," he said.



"There might be something there, but not significant or comparable in any way to what we saw last time."



Grossi was in Geneva for the last two rounds of Oman-mediated talks between Iran and the United States, discussing nuclear specifics with both sides.



"An understanding eluded the parties this time. I am sure we are, quite understandably, feeling a strong sense of frustration," Grossi told the board.



He called for dialogue to resume while repeating the IAEA's view that there is no credible indication of a coordinated nuclear weapons programme in Iran. Iran denies that its nuclear programme has military aims.