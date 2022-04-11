Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

IAEA says Ukraine carried out first staff rotations at Chornobyl
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

IAEA says Ukraine carried out first staff rotations at Chornobyl

IAEA says Ukraine carried out first staff rotations at Chornobyl

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chornobyl, Ukraine November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

11 Apr 2022 01:04AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 01:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH: Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday  (Apr 10) that it had carried out the first staff rotation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in three weeks, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, adding the agency would send a mission there soon to assist in returning in to normality.

Russian forces occupied the defunct power station north of Kyiv soon after invading Ukraine on Feb 24 but Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said in early April they had left the plant and were heading towards the border with Belarus.

The IAEA on Sunday said Ukraine had provided the agency with more information about damage to the site's analytical laboratories for radiation monitoring, saying the premises were "destroyed and the analytical instruments stolen, broken or otherwise disabled".

An associated information and communication centre was also damaged and the automated transmission of radiation monitoring data disabled, the Ukrainians reported.

"While it is very positive that Ukrainian authorities are gradually restoring regulatory control of the Chornobyl site, it is clear that a lot of work remains to return the site to normality," Gossi said in the statement.

"As soon as it is possible, I will head an IAEA mission to Chornobyl to conduct a radiological assessment there, resume remote safeguards monitoring of the facility and its nuclear material and deliver equipment."

Gossi said he was in close consultation with Ukraine regarding arranging a visit, which was expected to take place "soon".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us