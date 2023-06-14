IAEA's Grossi visits Kyiv ahead of trip to nuclear plant

KYIV: UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi visited Kyiv on Tuesday (Jun 13), where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before travelling to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant near where a huge river dam was destroyed last week.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday it needed access to a site near the plant to check water levels after the reservoir lost a large portion of its water because of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam downstream.

Both sides have accused each other of sabotaging the dam, leading to catastrophic flooding. Western countries say they are still gathering evidence but believe Ukraine would have had no reason to inflict such a disaster on itself.

Russian forces captured the hydroelectric dam and the nuclear plant in southern Ukraine shortly after their February 2022 invasion.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant uses a cooling pond to keep its six reactors from potentially disastrous overheating.

Ukraine's nuclear energy company said on Tuesday that the level of the pond was stable and that the water was high enough.

As of Tuesday morning, the water level stood at 16.67 metres, which Energoatom said was "quite enough to meet the needs of the station".

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Grossi said there was no immediate danger but that it was a "serious situation".

"It is a step in the wrong direction," he said. "It is yet another step into the weakening of the safety net that one has in any nuclear power plant."