IATA calls for thorough Azerbaijan Airlines crash probe

GENEVA: The International Air Transport Association called Sunday (Dec 29) for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the fatal Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash.

IATA said that if a probe finds the passenger plane was brought down by combatants, the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

The AZAL plane crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people of the 67 people on board.

Azerbaijani officials have suggested the aircraft was hit by a Russian air defence system as it tried to land in Grozny, capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those who have perished," said IATA's director general Willie Walsh.

"Out of respect for the 38 people who lost their lives and to those who survived, we must find out why this catastrophe happened and take action to ensure there is never a repeat.