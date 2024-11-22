Israel anger over ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, ex-minister

Netanyahu alleged that the warrants were an attempt by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan "to save himself from serious accusations of sexual harassment". Khan has denied the allegations.



President Isaac Herzog described the court's move as a "dark day for justice", while Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the ICC had "lost all legitimacy".



Israelis in Jerusalem echoed their comments, condemning the judges' actions.



"It's a heartache that they act against the Jewish people with anti-Semitism," said a 75-year-old who gave his name only as Shmuel.



Moshe Cohen, a 41-year-old factory worker, said: "Everyone around us is trying to bring us down ... and I don't think we should let them."