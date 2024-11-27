International criminal court prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Myanmar military leader

THE HAGUE: The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Wednesday (Nov 27) he would seek an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing for crimes against humanity over the alleged persecution of the Rohingya, a mainly Muslim minority.

A panel of three judges will now decide if they agree there are "reasonable grounds" to believe the general bears criminal responsibility for the deportation and persecution of Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

There is no set time frame for their decision but it generally takes around three months to rule on issuing an arrest warrant.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's ruling junta did not answer calls seeking comment from the military government immediately after the announcement.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that it was seeking the warrant after extensive, independent and impartial investigations. More applications for arrest warrants will follow, it said.