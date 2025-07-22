Iceland engulfed by volcanic pollution cloud

REYKJAVIK: A volcanic cloud has lingered over much of Iceland since last week’s eruption, with experts on Monday (July 21) blaming the unusual lack of wind.

Two craters on the Reykjanes peninsula began spewing sulphur-rich gas on Wednesday, creating a thick haze that has pushed the capital Reykjavik and the country’s southwest into a red alert for pollution, the highest level on Iceland’s scale.

“Volcanic eruptions normally cause air pollution, mainly from sulphur dioxide emissions,” said Hylnur Arnason of the Icelandic Energy and Environment Agency. “The gas becomes sulfate in the atmosphere, creating a volcanic fog.”

“It’s completely misty in large parts of the country,” he told reporters. “Usually in Iceland we have lots of wind, which would carry the pollution away, but right now we don’t. Now it’s kind of just sitting over the whole country.”

Arnason said the gas was not toxic but could cause irritation. The environment agency has advised vulnerable people to stay indoors and take precautions.

Winds are expected to strengthen late Monday, potentially helping to disperse the cloud.