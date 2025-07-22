Logo
Logo

World

Iceland engulfed by volcanic pollution cloud
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Iceland engulfed by volcanic pollution cloud

Iceland engulfed by volcanic pollution cloud
Lava fountains are seen in the southern crater, after a volcanic eruption around 6km north of Grindavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula, in Iceland, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Photo: AP/Marco di Marco)
22 Jul 2025 02:27AM (Updated: 22 Jul 2025 02:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

REYKJAVIK: A volcanic cloud has lingered over much of Iceland since last week’s eruption, with experts on Monday (July 21) blaming the unusual lack of wind.

Two craters on the Reykjanes peninsula began spewing sulphur-rich gas on Wednesday, creating a thick haze that has pushed the capital Reykjavik and the country’s southwest into a red alert for pollution, the highest level on Iceland’s scale.

“Volcanic eruptions normally cause air pollution, mainly from sulphur dioxide emissions,” said Hylnur Arnason of the Icelandic Energy and Environment Agency. “The gas becomes sulfate in the atmosphere, creating a volcanic fog.”

“It’s completely misty in large parts of the country,” he told reporters. “Usually in Iceland we have lots of wind, which would carry the pollution away, but right now we don’t. Now it’s kind of just sitting over the whole country.”

Arnason said the gas was not toxic but could cause irritation. The environment agency has advised vulnerable people to stay indoors and take precautions.

Winds are expected to strengthen late Monday, potentially helping to disperse the cloud.

Related:

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Iceland volcano eruption natural disaster
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement