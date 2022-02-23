Logo
Iceland to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday
FILE PHOTO: People walk past artwork on the side of a shop as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Reykjavik, Iceland, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

23 Feb 2022 11:33PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 11:33PM)
COPENHAGEN: Iceland will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday (Feb 25), including a 200-person indoor gathering limit and restricted opening hours for bars, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

"Widespread societal resistance to COVID-19 is the main route out of the epidemic," the ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities.

"To achieve this, as many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough, even though they provide good protection against serious illness," it added.

All border restrictions would also be lifted, it said.

Iceland, with a population of some 368,000 people, has registered between 2,100 and 2,800 daily infections recently.

More than 115,000 infections have been logged throughout the epidemic and 60 have died due to COVID-19.

Source: Reuters/az

