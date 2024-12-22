Iceland Social Democrats present new coalition government

REYKJAVIK: Iceland's Social Democratic Alliance on Saturday (Dec 21) presented a three-party coalition government, vowing to stabilise the economy after emerging as Iceland's biggest party in November's elections.

The Social Democratic Alliance beat out the governing Independence Party to win the snap election, called after the left-right coalition collapsed in October over divisions on the handling of immigrants and asylum seekers.

Kristrun Frostadottir, leader of the Social Democratic Alliance, was asked to form a government by Iceland's president in early December.

Frostadottir will assume the office of Prime Minister and lead a government consisting of her own party together with the Liberal Reform Party and the People's Party.

"These three parties have been given a very strong mandate," she told a press conference Saturday.