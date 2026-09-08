Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map with island as part of US

STOCKHOLM: Iceland's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Sep 8) it had summoned the US ambassador after President Donald Trump posted a map that seemingly showed the island as part of the United States.

"Minister for Foreign Affairs, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, summoned the US Ambassador yesterday to convey a clear message that the image was wholly inappropriate," the ministry said in a statement to AFP.

Trump on Monday posted an image to social media with a map of North America in which Canada, Greenland, Mexico, much of central America and the Caribbean, as well as Iceland, were coloured in with the US flag.

The entire landmass was labelled "United States of America" and the image was posted without any further explanation.