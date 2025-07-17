Iceland volcano erupts for ninth time since 2023

REYKJAVIK: A volcano erupted on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest on Wednesday (July 16), marking the ninth such event in the region since late 2023, according to weather authorities.

Live footage showed lava spewing from a fissure in the ground, with the Icelandic Met Office saying the eruption began just before 4.00am local time (0400 GMT).

Later in the day, the weather agency reported that the main fissure stretched approximately 2.4 kilometres (1.5 miles), and a second smaller fissure of about 500 metres had opened nearby.

EVACUATIONS AND HEALTH WARNINGS

Residents were advised to stay indoors due to elevated gas pollution levels. The nearby fishing village of Grindavik and the popular Blue Lagoon tourist attraction were both evacuated, broadcaster RUV reported.

Police Commissioner Margret Kristin Palsdottir told RUV that around 100 people were evacuated from Grindavik and the operation had gone smoothly. She added that police had stopped some tourists from entering the danger zone.

"Of course, we understand that this is a fascinating event, especially for tourists who are not as accustomed to it as we are," Palsdottir said.