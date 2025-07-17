Logo
Iceland volcano erupts for ninth time since 2023
A view of the volcanic eruption by the Sundhnúkagigjarö íur volcano, in Grindavik, Iceland, on Jul 16, 2025. (Photo: Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management via AP)

17 Jul 2025 02:53AM (Updated: 17 Jul 2025 07:22AM)
REYKJAVIK: A volcano erupted on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest on Wednesday (July 16), marking the ninth such event in the region since late 2023, according to weather authorities.

Live footage showed lava spewing from a fissure in the ground, with the Icelandic Met Office saying the eruption began just before 4am local time (12pm, Singapore time).

Later in the day, the weather agency reported that the main fissure stretched approximately 2.4km, and a second smaller fissure of about 500m had opened nearby.

Residents were advised to stay indoors due to elevated gas pollution levels. The nearby fishing village of Grindavik and the popular Blue Lagoon tourist attraction were both evacuated, broadcaster RUV reported.

Police Commissioner Margret Kristin Palsdottir told RUV that around 100 people were evacuated from Grindavik and the operation had gone smoothly. She added that police had stopped some tourists from entering the danger zone.

"Of course, we understand that this is a fascinating event, especially for tourists who are not as accustomed to it as we are," Palsdottir said.

Tourists standing near a road near the airport in Keflavik, Iceland, on Jul 16, 2025, observe as clouds of smoke and lava in the distance emanate from a volcano near Grindavik on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes following its eruption. (Photo: AFP/Halldor Kolbeins)

Geophysicist Benedikt Ofeigsson told RUV the eruption appeared smaller than previous ones and was well-situated, as it was not close to any critical infrastructure.

The previous eruption to hit the area was in April, and a risk assessment published on Tuesday did not expect another eruption until this autumn.

When the first volcanic eruption hit the area in late 2023, most of Grindavik's 4,000 residents were evacuated.

Since then, almost all of the houses have been sold to the state, and most of the residents have left.

Volcanoes on the Reykjanes peninsula had not erupted for eight centuries when, in March 2021, a period of heightened seismic activity began.

Volcanologists have warned in recent years that volcanic activity in the region had entered a new era.

RUV said the latest eruption was not expected to impact international flights.

A volcanic eruption in another part of Iceland in 2010 caused worldwide travel chaos as the ash spewed into the atmosphere sparked airspace closures in Europe.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcanic systems, more than any other European country.

It is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a fault in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates and causes earthquakes and eruptions.

Source: AFP/fs

