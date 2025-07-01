Idaho officials ID suspect behind deadly firefighter ambush

LOS ANGELES: Officials in the US state of Idaho have identified the man believed to have ignited a brush fire on Sunday (Jun 29) and shot at responding firefighters, killing two.

The suspect, who apparently took his own life, was named as 20-year-old Wess Roley on Monday by Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris.

A third firefighter was also injured in the incident, which occurred on Canfield Mountain, outside the city of Coeur d'Alene in the northwestern state.

The sheriff said Roley was originally from California and had lived in various places on the West Coast.

"We have information that he, at one time wanted to be a firefighter, so we don't know if there's a nexus to that desire and what happened yesterday," Norris told a press conference.

The victims of the incident were identified as Frank Harwood, 42, and John Morrison, 52, both veterans of the Kootenai County Fire Department.