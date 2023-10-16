'If we bathe, we won't drink': Gazans struggle as water supplies dwindle

RAFAH: In the southern Gaza Strip, scores of people line up at bathrooms, many of them not having showered for days after Israel cut off water, electricity and food following Hamas's deadly assault.

Ahmed Hamid, 43, fled Gaza City with his wife and seven children, heading to Rafah after the Israeli army on Friday warned residents of the north of the enclave to head south "for their own safety".

"We haven't showered in days. Even going to the toilet requires waiting your turn in a line," Hamid told AFP.

"There is no food. All goods are not available and the costs of what is available have surged. The only foods we find are tuna cans and cheese.

"I feel like a burden, unable to do anything."

The UN estimates that about one million people have been displaced since Israel began a relentless aerial bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for Hamas's deadly assault on Oct 7.

The Hamas attack left more than 1,400 people dead on the Israeli side, most of them civilians.

On the Gazan side, at least 2,670 have died in the relentless bombing, the majority of them ordinary Palestinians.