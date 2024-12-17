Ukraine claims killing of Russian military chemical weapons chief in Moscow: Security source

MOSCOW: The head of the Russian army's chemical weapons division died on Tuesday (Dec 17) when an explosive device attached to a scooter went off outside an apartment building in Moscow, officials said.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the military's chemical, biological and radiological weapons unit, was killed along with his assistant when the blast went off as the two men left a building in a residential area in southeastern Moscow early in the morning on Tuesday.

The killing of Kirillov was a "special operation" by Ukraine's SBU security service, a source inside the agency told AFP.

"The liquidation of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical and biological defence troops is a special operation by the SBU," the source said.

"Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target, as he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military," it said.

Kirillov was on Monday charged in absentia by Ukrainian authorities over alleged war crimes following an investigation by the SBU.

"Such an inglorious end awaits all those who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable," the SBU source said.

It confirmed Kirillov was killed when "a scooter with explosives" detonated as he entered the building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow.

Kirillov, who was in October sanctioned by Britain over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, is the most senior Russian military official to be killed in such a blast in Moscow since the start of Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine nearly three years ago.

"An unprecedented crime committed in Moscow", the Kommersant daily said on its website.

Russia's Investigative Committee said that Kirillov was killed after "an explosive device planted in a scooter parked near the entrance of a residential building was activated on the morning of Dec 17 on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow".

The blast shattered several windows of the building and severely damaged the front door, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

Kirillov, who had been in his post since 2017, oversaw the Russian military's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence unit.

The UK government in October slapped sanctions on Kirillov and his unit "for helping deploy these barbaric weapons", charges that Moscow has denied.

Britain and the United States have accused Russia of using the toxic agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Chloropicrin is an oily liquid with a pungent odour known as a choking agent that was widely used during World War I as a form of tear gas.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) specifically prohibits its use.

Russia has said it no longer possesses a military chemical arsenal but the country faces pressure for more transparency over the alleged use of toxic weapons.