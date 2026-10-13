US immigration authorities raid Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's home

WASHINGTON: US authorities conducted a predawn raid on Monday (Oct 12) on the Washington-area home of Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump who has been the target of political insults by the Republican president, as part of an ongoing investigation, the Justice Department said.

A person familiar with the investigation said it is related to alleged immigration fraud, and part of the probe concerns the Somali-born lawmaker's immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child.

Omar wrote in a social media post that the US government is being weaponized to target a political enemy of the president.

"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns," Omar said. "This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced."

Other Democrats accused Trump and his administration of abuse of power. Omar, 44, is seeking a fifth two-year term in the US House of Representatives in the midterm elections on November 3.

In announcing the raid, a Justice Department spokesperson said: "Today in the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation."

Homeland Security Investigations is part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Tom Homan, the Trump administration's border czar, told Fox Business Network that the Justice Department is leading the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security. Homan declined to get into the specifics of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a Trump appointee, said last month that "something's gonna happen" in the investigation into Omar's family's entry into the United States.

"If we can prove that you shouldn't have been here in the first place, we'll deport you," Mullin told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson at the time.

Monday's raid was carried out a little more than three weeks before the midterms, with Trump's party seeking to retain control of Congress. Omar, a prominent progressive, represents a safe Democratic district. She won reelection in 2024 by a margin of 50 percentage points.