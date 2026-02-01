I'm no angel, Italy's PM says amid church fresco row

ROME: Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, joked on Saturday (Jan 31) she does not look like an angel, after a row blew up in the media over a restored fresco in a Rome church.

Some of Italy's press have been asking whether the premier served as inspiration for a cherub painted in a chapel in the San Lorenzo in Lucina basilica, located a few metres (yards) from the main building of the Italian government.

The newspaper La Repubblica noted that, following recent renovations, one of the painted angels bears a resemblance to the blonde, diminutive leader.

The winged figure is seen holding a parchment and standing next to a bust of Italy's last king, Umberto II, who reigned for just a month before being deposed in 1946.

The Italian restorer who worked on the cherubim, Bruno Ventinetti, denied to the press that he sought to immortalise Meloni, insisting that he only brought back the image of the original fresco.