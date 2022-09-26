'I'm no cannon fodder': Russians flee to Georgia

KAZBEGI, Georgia: Nikita spent two days in traffic before he made it to Georgia, one of the thousands of Russian men seeking to evade the Ukraine war draft.

The latest wave of Russian exiles since the war began in February has seen military-aged men pour into the Caucasus country - by cars in a column stretching for about 20km, by bicycles and some walking kilometres by foot to the border crossing.

"I have no choice but to flee Russia," Nikita told AFP standing outside the Georgian side of the Kazbegi border crossing in a narrow rocky ravine.

"Why on earth would I need to go to that crazy war?" the 23-year-old added. "I am no cannon fodder. I am not a murderer," he said as a vulture circled overhead, high in the clear sky.

Like the majority of men who talked to AFP, he declined to give his last name, fearing retribution.

Denis, 38, said: "Our president wants to drag all of us in the fratricidal war, which he declared on totally illegitimate grounds."

"I want to escape," he said with a sad smile. "To me, this is not a nice Georgia holiday, this is an emigration."

Alexander Sudakov, a 32-year-old production manager, said the mobilisation was "the final straw" for him after 20 years of living under President Vladimir Putin's increasingly authoritarian rule.

"Ukrainians are our brothers, I don't understand, how could I go there to kill them, or to be killed."

He said Georgia was the top choice for those fleeing the draft because Russians can enter and stay up to a year without a visa.

He said he would mull seeking asylum in a European Union country once his wife and baby son, whom he left behind in his native Saint Petersburg, join him.

The influx of Russian immigrants has sparked mixed feelings in a country where painful memories of Russia's 2008 invasion are still fresh.

The five-day war left Georgia partitioned, with Russian troops stationed in its two separatist regions which the Kremlin recognised as independent after the EU brokered a ceasefire.