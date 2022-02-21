Images show new Russian deployments of armour and troops near Ukraine: US company

Satellite images show multiple new field deployments of armoured equipment and troops from Russian garrisons near the border with Ukraine, a private US company said on Sunday (Feb 20), in what its director said indicated increased military readiness.

The new activity comes as Russia extended military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, heightening fears among Western powers over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The images released by US-based satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

The new photos, taken on Sunday, appear to show vehicle tracks cutting through snow-covered fields that are surrounded by woodland and bordered by roads, with several buildings also visible.

"This new activity represents a change in the pattern of the previously observed deployments of battle groups (tanks, armoured personnel carriers, artillery and support equipment)," Maxar said in a release on Sunday.

Several large deployments of battle groups had been observed around the military garrison at Soloti, Russia, as of Feb 13 according to satellite images, Maxar said.

Images on Sunday showed most of the combat units and support equipment at Soloti had departed. Extensive vehicle tracks and some convoys of armoured equipment were seen throughout the area, the company said.

Some equipment has also been deployed east of nearby Valuyki, Russia, in a field approximately 15km north of the Ukrainian border.

"Moreover, a number of new field deployments are also seen northwest of Belgorod (deployments are approximately 30km from the border with Ukraine) with much of the equipment and troops positioned in or near forested areas," the US firm said. "Other company-sized units are deployed within farm and/or industrial areas."

Based on the tracks and the snow, the activity appeared to be recent, Stephen Wood, senior director at Maxar News Bureau, told Reuters.

"To me it indicates an increased state of readiness," he said.

Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, the United States and Western allies have estimated, with Washington warning an invasion is imminent.

"Forty to 50 per cent (of those troops) are in an attack position. They have uncoiled in tactical assembly in the last 48 hours," a US official told reporters Friday, insisting on anonymity.

Moscow denies it has plans to attack its western neighbor, but is seeking a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the Western alliance remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.