AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says

BANGKOK: The global economy will still manage to top 3 per cent real GDP growth this year as strong AI investment offsets the energy shock from the war in the Middle East, but downside risks are mounting and more countries are being left behind and vulnerable to rising debt loads, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Despite a more protracted conflict that has kept oil prices above US$100 a barrel, the IMF is forecasting 2026 global growth at 3.1 per cent, a slight uptick from the 3.0 per cent it predicted in July.

The World Economic Outlook forecast, released as global economic and finance leaders gather in Bangkok for the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, is about even with the most optimistic scenario issued in April but below 2025 global growth of 3.5 per cent.

For 2027, the IMF predicts 3.4 per cent global growth, flat with the July forecast and up 0.2 percentage points from April.

The slight improvement is largely due to continued strong investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, prompting growth upgrades for key advanced economies building AI platforms and especially for countries supplying AI hardware, including South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico and Thailand, which is hosting the meetings this week.

"The global economy has been resilient, but that resilience is reaching its limits, so we need to move from just coping to rebuilding," the IMF's chief economist, Silvana Tenreyro, told a news conference. "We need to restore fiscal space. We need to rebuild supply-side resilience."

She said major downside risks to growth include a prolonged, intensified war in the Middle East that spikes inflation pressures, rising bond yields that raise government borrowing costs, El Nino-driven extreme weather events and a reassessment of AI profitability that craters investment and asset prices.

Countries and companies moved quickly to mitigate the oil price shock, drawing down reserves, substituting other suppliers and energy sources and cutting oil demand, Petya Koeva Brooks, the IMF's deputy research director, told Reuters in a separate interview. She said global growth would have fallen to 2.5 per cent this year without these measures, but their effect is fading as the war drags on.

The IMF noted a growing divergence between countries benefiting from AI and those bypassed by it. Just 32 countries now account for 95 per cent of global growth, compared to 54 countries in April.

Downward growth revisions have become more widespread, with the IMF downgrading 47 per cent of economies since the April forecasts were issued, including several energy importers outside AI value chains.

Hardest hit by downgrades were the Gulf countries directly impacted by the US-Israeli war against Iran, with Saudi Arabia's GDP now forecast to contract 3.3 per cent this year compared with the 1.7 per cent growth predicted in July.

Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are also expected to fall into deep recessions, with 2026 contractions of 7.6 per cent, 16 per cent, 16.7 per cent, 15.6 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively.