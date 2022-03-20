Logo
IMF board to meet Mar 25 over Argentina debt deal: statement
FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

20 Mar 2022 02:42AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 02:42AM)
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet on Mar 25 to discuss Argentina's request for a debt deal, an IMF spokesman said on Saturday (Mar 19).

Argentina's Senate voted on Thursday to approve a US$45 billion debt deal with the IMF, converting the agreement into law and ensuring that the economically battered country can avoid another messy default.

The deal still needs to be signed off by the IMF's board. The IMF spokesman, Gerry Rice, said in a statement that "the legislative approval is an important signal that Argentina is committed to policies that will encourage more sustainable and inclusive growth."

Source: Reuters

