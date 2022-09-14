IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday (Sep 13) confirmed that it is moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, with some 20 to 30 countries seen most in need.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the fund's executive board members were "very positive" about the proposed "food shock window" when they met informally on Monday, and she hoped they would approve it to allow a swift disbursal of funds.

The plan, first reported by Reuters on Monday, would allow the IMF to provide additional, unconditional emergency financing to countries hit hard by the food crisis unleashed by Russia's war against Ukraine and global inflation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a sense that it is a necessity and we have urgency to act," Georgieva told an event hosted by the Centre for Global Development. "What we are proposing is to increase access to emergency financing for a year to countries that are most vulnerable."

She said the changes would benefit low-income food importing countries that have seen their costs skyrocket, or others like Ukraine whose exports have been hampered by the war.