IMF managing director to meet leaders in China, go to Indonesia, India
IMF managing director to meet leaders in China, go to Indonesia, India

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva attends in a round table to discuss global economy during the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France June 22, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

29 Aug 2023 11:41AM
BEIJING: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit China from Wednesday (Aug 30) to meet with top leaders, before travelling to Indonesia and India for ASEAN and Group of 20 summits, an IMF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"During Aug 30 to Sep 3 the Managing Director will be visiting China to engage in bilateral discussions with China's senior leadership team," they said.

Georgieva will then travel to Jakarta to participate in a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) before attending the G20 meeting for heads of state and government in New Delhi.

Last month, the IMF raised its 2023 global growth estimates slightly given resilient economic activity in the first quarter, but warned that persistent challenges were curtailing the medium-term outlook.

The lender projects global real gross domestic product growth of 3 per cent in 2023, up 0.2 per centage point from its April forecast, but left its outlook for 2024 unchanged, also at 3 per cent.

The Fund left its forecast for China unchanged, predicting the world's second-largest economy will grow by 5.2 per cent this year, up from a COVID-subdued 3 per cent in 2022, before falling to 4.5 per cent in 2024, warning that China's recovery was underperforming and that a deeper contraction in the real estate sector remained a risk.

Georgieva will be in Jakarta from Sep 4 to Sep 7 and New Delhi from Sep 8 to Sep 10, the spokesperson added.

Source: Reuters

