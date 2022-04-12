IMF sets up administered account to allow donors to fund Ukraine

WASHINGTON: Ukraine's finance ministry on Monday (Apr 11) welcomed the creation of a special new account set up by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to give bilateral donors and international organisations a secure way to send financial resources to war-torn Ukraine.

The IMF's executive board approved creation of the new account on Friday after the Canadian government proposed disbursing up to C$1 billion through the vehicle, which is to be administered by the IMF.

The account will allow donors to provide grants and loans to help the Ukrainian government meet its balance of payments and budgetary needs and help stabilise its economy as it continues to defend against Russia's deadly invasion.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation".

"Donors will benefit from the IMF's tested infrastructure to quickly deliver authenticated payments," the IMF said.

Going through the global lender will allow donations to Ukraine to be frozen in the event of a Russian takeover of power in Ukraine, experts say.

Donors will deposit reserve currencies or Special Drawing Rights, the IMF's own reserve currency, into the new account, which will then disburse these resources as grants or loans into Ukraine's SDR account at the fund.