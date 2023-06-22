Immigration drove white, Asian population growth in US last year

Without immigration, the white population in the United States would have declined last year.

Immigration also propelled the expansion of the Asian population, which was the fastest-growing race or ethnic group last year in the US, while births outpacing deaths helped propel growth in Hispanic, Black, tribal and Hawaiian populations.

Population estimates released on Thursday (Jun 22) by the US Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race, ethnic and age groups last year, as well as since the start of COVID-19's spread in the US in April 2020.

The country had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4 per cent increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates.

For white residents in the US, immigration drove the expansion. Without it, the white population, including those who identify as more than one race, would have dropped last year by more than 85,000 people instead of growing meagerly by more than 388,000 residents, or 0.1 per cent.

When the focus is narrowed to white people who are not Hispanic and identify only with a single race, there was a decline of more than 668,000 people in the white population since the number of immigrants could not overcome the steep drop in natural decrease that came from deaths outnumbering births last year.

Population growth is propelled in two ways: Through immigration and natural increase, when births outpace deaths.

The data released on Thursday speak to the complexity of the nation’s ever-shifting population patterns and reinforce a level of nuance not always reflected amid the political debate over immigration.

“Immigrant and refugee communities bring talent, culture and a set of skills that are needed in our community,” said Arrey Obenson, president and CEO of the International Institute of St Louis, which helps newcomers adapt to life in the US.