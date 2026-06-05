In open letter to Putin, Zelenskyy calls for meeting and ceasefire

Months of US-led negotiations have failed to bring the sides close to an agreement.



Russia, which invaded in 2022, has demanded Ukraine pull out of its eastern Donbas region - large parts of which Kyiv's army still controls - as a precondition to peace talks.



Speaking to foreign journalists, including AFP, in Saint Petersburg just before Zelenskyy's appeal was published, Putin had repeated his frequent questioning of the Ukrainian leader's legitimacy.



He said the question of whether Zelenskyy was Ukraine's legitimate leader needed "analysis", after his initial five-year term expired in 2024.



Martial law prohibits elections during wartime in Ukraine, and Zelenskyy has offered to stage a vote or referendum on a final peace deal if a full ceasefire is in place.



Putin has said he would only meet Zelenskyy to finalise an already agreed deal, rejecting calls to meet before then.



"Zelenskyy can come at any time to Moscow," state media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying after the letter was published.