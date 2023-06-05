Increase in misbehaving, verbally abusive and drunk passengers on flights; IATA calls for prosecution

SINGAPORE: The number of unruly incidents on flights increased in 2022, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) calling for more governments to prosecute passengers for their disruptive behaviour.

There was one incident reported for every 568 flights in 2022, up from one per 835 flights from a year earlier, IATA said in a press release on Monday (Jun 5).

The term "unruly passengers", as defined by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), refer to those who fail to respect the rules of conduct on board an aircraft or to follow the instructions of crew members.

According to IATA, the most common unruly passenger incident types were non-compliance, verbal abuse and intoxication.

Physical abuse incidents saw "an alarming increase of 61 per cent" from the previous year, but IATA noted that they "remain very rare" and occur once every 17,200 flights.