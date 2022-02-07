Logo
India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine: Russia
India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine: Russia

A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, on Jun 30, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva)

07 Feb 2022 05:49AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 07:05AM)
MOSCOW: India has given regulatory approval to Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine after it authorised Russia's main vaccine - the two-dose Sputnik V - last year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Sunday (Feb 6).

Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, can be used as a booster shot with other vaccines, RDIF said.

Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev called Sputnik Light in a statement "the solution to increase efficacy and duration of other vaccines, including against Omicron variant".

RDIF struck deals with seven Indian pharmaceutical companies to make a total of 1 billion Sputnik doses both for export and for use in India.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

