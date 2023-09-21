Canada High Commission to 'adjust' India staff presence amid diplomatic row

NEW DELHI: Canada's High Commission said on Thursday (Sep 21) it would "adjust" the number of its diplomats in India after threats on social media against staff, as a diplomatic row with New Delhi escalates.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded India treat with "utmost seriousness" allegations that Indian agents played a role in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it played a role in Nijjar's killing was "absurd".

"In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats," Canada's mission said in a statement.

"With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India," it added.

"As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India."

Earlier on Thursday, India's official visa processor in Canada said it had been told to stop handling applications.

Shortly after the announcement was splashed across Indian media, BLS International removed the notice from its website. There was no immediate comment from India's foreign ministry.