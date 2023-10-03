India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats

India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by Oct 10, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Ties between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India had labelled a "terrorist".

India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.