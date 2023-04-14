India’s first virtual influencer more relatable to some followers than actual humans, say creators

She has more than 200,000 Instagram followers, and analysts believe there are endless possibilities to where Kyra can go from here.

NOT REAL, BUT RELATABLE

The fact that Kyra is not real does not seem to dissuade users from engaging with her.

Instead, her creators believe it actually encourages more interaction.

“Sometimes, there is this factor that people can relate to fictional characters more than they can relate to their actual friends,” said FUTR Studios co-founder and chief operating officer Himanshu Goel.

“So they feel like they know Peter Parker better than they know their actual friend (and) they can relate to him actually,” he added, referring to the main character in popular comic book and film franchise Spider-Man.

Kyra’s creators believe that for her to be as relatable as pop culture icons like Peter Parker or Barbie, she needs a compelling story.