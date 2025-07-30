India's Modi denies third-party brokered peace with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jul 29) denied that any world leader had pressured India to halt its recent conflict with Pakistan, dismissing repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he had brokered peace.

The South Asian rivals fought a four-day conflict in May that left more than 70 people dead on both sides before Trump announced a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

"No world leader asked us to stop the operation," Modi told parliament during a debate on "Operation Sindoor", the military campaign launched against Pakistan in May. Modi did not name Trump in his speech.

The prime minister instead claimed that it was Pakistan which had pleaded for the fighting to stop after feeling the "heat of our attacks".

The conflict erupted after gunmen attacked tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir in April, killing 26 men, most of them Hindus. India accused Pakistan of backing the attackers, an allegation Islamabad denied.