Quad ministers to meet in New Delhi amid doubts over bloc’s relevance and shifting US-China ties
The gathering is intended to restore momentum to the Quad after nearly a year without a ministerial-level meeting and amid growing questions about the bloc’s relevance, said analysts.
NEW DELHI: India will host foreign ministers from the Quad grouping in New Delhi on Tuesday (May 26), in a closely-watched meeting aimed at reaffirming the bloc’s relevance in the Indo-Pacific amid evolving geopolitical priorities and improving relations between the United States and China.
The meeting, taking place just days after US President Donald Trump concluded a high-profile visit to China, will bring together senior diplomats from India, the US, Japan and Australia.
It will mark the first Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting since July last year, and is expected to focus on regional security, economic resilience and maritime cooperation.
Analysts said the gathering is intended to restore momentum to the Quad after nearly a year without a ministerial-level meeting and amid growing questions about the grouping’s long-term role in the region.
QUESTIONS OVER RELEVANCE
The meeting will also coincide with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s first official trip to India.
Ahead of his visit, he described the Quad as an important strategic partnership and said it would hold another meeting later this year.
“This is an effort by Washington and New Delhi to convey, at least symbolically, to the world that the Quad remains one of the most important anchors institutionally for maintaining and delivering public goods, and economic and political security to the Indo-Pacific,” said Shruti Pandalai, inaugural India Chair at the Lowy Institute.
New Delhi said the ministers would discuss ways to deepen cooperation. Discussions are also expected to cover recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and broader international issues of shared concern.
Observers noted that the meeting comes at a time when the Trump administration has been heavily focused on other foreign policy priorities, including the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Trump, in his second term, has also worked to reset ties with China, with officials increasingly describing Beijing as an economic competitor rather than a direct strategic adversary.
That shift has raised speculation among analysts about whether the Quad still carries the same strategic significance it did when Trump revived the grouping in 2017.
The bloc was re-established largely in response to concerns over China’s expanding military presence and growing economic influence across the Indo-Pacific region. However, member countries have consistently maintained that the grouping is not a formal military alliance.
BALANCING CHINA DYNAMICS
Pandalai said the New Delhi meeting would likely reassure countries that the grouping remains relevant despite changing US-China dynamics.
At the same time, expectations would be managed carefully, particularly as Washington continues to push partners to shoulder more responsibility in areas such as maritime security, said experts.
Washington has indicated that discussions during the meeting will include efforts to strengthen regional security cooperation and diversify critical minerals supply chains.
It added that the decision to proceed with the Quad meeting underscored the continued importance of the partnership.
Analysts said the talks in New Delhi could also pave the way for a long-delayed Quad leaders’ summit.
A summit had been expected last year but was postponed amid trade tensions between India and the US.
While there is still no confirmation on whether leaders will meet this year, analysts said India would likely seek greater clarity once the foreign ministers conclude their discussions in New Delhi.