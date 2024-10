India withdraws Canada envoy named in probe, expels diplomats

NEW DELHI: India ordered the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats on Monday (Oct 14) and withdrew its envoy from Canada, in response to what it said was Ottawa's decision to name him and others as "persons of interest" in an investigation.India did not go into detail on the investigation, but relations have been fraught since 2023 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on his territory.India has long denied Trudeau's accusation. On Monday it dismissed Canada's move on the inquiry and accused Trudeau of pursuing a "political agenda"."We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.It later said it had asked the six Canadian diplomats to leave by Saturday.