Indian PM Modi says he had ‘good’ conversation with Putin

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday (Aug 8) that he had "a very good" conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed Ukraine and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The call came as Modi, leader of the world’s most populous nation and its fifth-largest economy, faces difficult decisions over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump has given India, one of the world’s largest crude oil importers, three weeks to find alternative suppliers or face new import tariffs of 50 per cent, up from the current 25 per cent.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi posted on social media.

"I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."

OIL IMPORTS UNDER PRESSURE

Buying Russian oil has saved India billions of dollars on import costs, keeping domestic fuel prices relatively stable, but that benefit is now under threat because of Trump’s tariffs.

The oil purchases are a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Russia is also one of India’s top arms suppliers, and the warm ties between the two countries date back to the Soviet era. Putin last visited India in December 2021.

The Kremlin has criticised calls to "force countries to sever trading relations" with Russia as "illegitimate", without directly mentioning Trump.

Putin also met India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow on Thursday, but no details were provided about their discussions.