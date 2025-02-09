Indian PM's party celebrates landslide New Delhi win

NEW DEHLI: India's Hindu-nationalist ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a landslide victory Saturday (Feb 8) in key elections in the capital province Delhi, with the former chief minister suffering a crushing defeat.

"Development has won, good governance has won," Modi said after the city's ex-leader - a key opposition figurehead to the premier - was confirmed as having lost his seat.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in government in the national parliament but has not controlled the local legislature in the capital Delhi since 1998, so it is a symbolic and strategically important victory.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the overall development of Delhi and making the lives of residents better," Modi said in a post on social media.

Arvind Kejriwal lost his seat to Modi's BJP, reflecting wider damaging losses by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal's AAP had governed the sprawling megacity of more than 30 million people for most of the past decade.

"We accept the verdict and congratulate the BJP," Kejriwal said in a video statement.