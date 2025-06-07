Indian police detain four after deadly cricket stampede

BENGALURU: Indian police Friday (Jun 6) detained four people including a senior executive at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after 11 fans were crushed to death during celebrations for the team's first IPL title.

Hundreds of thousands packed the streets in the southern city of Bengaluru on Wednesday to welcome home their hero Virat Kohli and his RCB cricket team after they beat Punjab Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League.

But the euphoria of the vast crowds ended in disaster with a stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the players were parading the trophy.

Karnataka state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Friday he had directed police to arrest the representatives of RCB, event organisers DNA, and Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Police brought Nikhil Sosale, a senior RCB official, and three other representatives of DNA before a judge in Bengaluru, an AFP journalist saw.

All four were later arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody, broadcaster NDTV reported.