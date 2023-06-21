Modi’s US state visit is testament to India’s importance in Washington’s diplomatic game plan: Analysts

WASHINGTON: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the United States this week – his first with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit – is testament to the importance of India to Washington's foreign policy agenda, said observers.

Mr Modi, who arrived in the US on Tuesday (Jun 20), has made five previous visits since becoming prime minister in 2014.

His latest visit, which will run until Saturday, has been billed as a turning point for bilateral relations.