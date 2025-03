Indian researcher detained in US over alleged Hamas ties

WASHINGTON: An Indian researcher at a top university in the United States with a valid visa has been arrested and is under threat of expulsion, according to his employer and US authorities, who accuse him of ties to Hamas.

The arrest of Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University in the US capital, comes as fears mount in the scientific world that freedom of research is being challenged two months into US President Donald Trump's new term.

On Wednesday (Mar 20), the French government condemned the expulsion of a French space scientist meant to attend a conference in Houston, after officials searched his smartphone and found what they called "hateful" messages against US policy.

"Dr Khan Suri is an Indian national who was duly granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan," Georgetown University said in a statement.

"We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention."

Suri, a fellow at Georgetown's Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, according to the university website, was arrested Monday at his home in Arlington, Virginia, according to Politico, which first reported on the story.