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Three Indian sailors dead after US hit ship off Oman: Minister
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World

Three Indian sailors dead after US hit ship off Oman: Minister

It was the second reported US attack on a merchant vessel with a predominantly Indian crew this week.

Three Indian sailors dead after US hit ship off Oman: Minister

A screengrab of Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello after a US strike in the Gulf of Oman, on Jun 9, 2026. (Image: X/CENTCOM)

11 Jun 2026 04:02PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 04:06PM)
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NEW DELHI: Three Indian sailors on a commercial vessel hit by the United States off the coast of Oman are dead, New Delhi's shipping minister said on Thursday (Jun 11).

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello," Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement, referring to the strike on the vessel a day earlier.

"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified."

India's foreign ministry summoned a top US diplomat in New Delhi after the US attack on Wednesday on MT Settebello to lodge "a strong protest".

It was the second reported US attack on a merchant vessel with a predominantly Indian crew this week.

On Jun 8, Omani authorities airlifted 24 Indian sailors off the MT Marivex after a US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker.

Images posted on social media by the Forward Seamen's Union of India showed crew members being winched from the vessel by helicopter as thick black smoke billowed from its bridge and accommodation cabins.

Sonowal said that the government stood "firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour".

"I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," he added.

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Source: AFP/rk

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