Indigenous group denounces release of suspect in Amazon murder of British journalist, expert

An indigenous group from the area of the Amazon rainforest where British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered in June on Thursday (Dec 8) deplored the release of one of the suspects in the killing.

The Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja) said in a statement that the man's release pointed to the negligence of Brazilian authorities in prosecuting the case and their failure to contain organized crime in the region.

A federal judge in Amazonas state decided on Wednesday to grant provisional freedom to Laurimar Lopes Alves, known as Caboclo, a fishermen accused of being involved in the killing of Phillips and Pereira.

The judge said Alves had been under provisional arrest for three months and could not be held any longer without "strong reasons" to detain him.

Alves was arrested by the Federal Police in August. Local media reported that he was suspected of involvement in hiding the bodies of Phillips and Pereira, whose remains were found buried in rainforest after a fisherman confessed to police.

Federal Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the judge's decision.